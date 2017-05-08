The Real Housewives Of Miami’s Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago Split After Four Years Of Marriage

It’s finished! Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have officially broken up after four years of marriage. The Polish-American model, 38, and the entrepreneur have been separated since December.

A source revealed, “they just grew apart.”

The ex-husband and wife’s turbulent romance was often a drama-fest on Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives Of Miami which ended after three seasons in 2013.

They called off their engagement at one point after an explosive confrontation over cheating rumors, but in spite of this, they eventually made it official in June of 2013.

The ceremony was in California, and at the time, Krupa’s rep said it was a “million-dollar-princess wedding.”

Not long after they got married, Krupa revealed to Us Weekly she intended to start a family with Zago, and she has considered freezing her eggs; a popular option among reality TV stars.

She said, “We’re talking more and more about it. Honestly, [one second] I want to have a baby and [then] another second I don’t feel like I’m ready for it just yet. So what I think I’m gonna do — unless it happens naturally — I think I’m gonna freeze my eggs in the next month or two.”

Perhaps it just wasn’t meant to be. In old interviews, it appeared their relationship was on the rocks.

The blonde beauty, who lives in Los Angeles, revealed in a past interview her relationship with her ex-husband was strained at times due to their “busy lives.”

According to Krupa, her show only features her life in Miami when in reality her real life is in L.A.

She said, “the only thing that keeps me in Miami is my husband. I think we’re like the only couple that’s been doing a bi-coastal relationship for seven years.” Too bad! We wish the former couple the best of luck on their road ahead!