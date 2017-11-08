The Politicization Of Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign And The Hashtag #Pizzagate Must Stop

Corey Feldman has had a tough fight in Hollywood. Beginning his career at three-years-old, he has consistently made allegations about multiple adult men who abused him in the industry. He fought against his father’s handling of his career and finances and became emancipated at 15-years-old, battled addiction, and has now come out with his Truth Campaign to battle what he says is Hollywood’s darkest secret: rampant pedophilia.

Speaking publicly about pedophiles in the industry for years, Feldman is now taking legal action and plans to document the trauma he experienced by means of a movie.

With a flexible goal of $10 million to create his film and hire the legal teams and security necessary to expose a pedophile ring, he has currently raised more than $200,000. The Truth Campaign has two months until completion and Feldman has stated he doesn’t need the full $10 million to make the movie.

While some celebrities have come out in support of the campaign, there is undoubtedly more public support than star power backing the crusade. Unfortunately, some of the public who stand with Corey Feldman are losing sight of the issues at hand as well as the campaign’s ultimate goal and instead are bringing politics into the mix.

Corey Feldman resorted to tweeting a message asking his supporters to stop the political bashing and focus on ridding Hollywood of pedophiles so it will be a safe place for children.

IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

There have been many conspiracy theories throughout the years linking high-level government officials, Hollywood executives, and producers (as well as those in the entertainment industry in general) with underground pedophile rings. It might not come as much of a surprise that the height of these conspiracy theories took place during the eighties and nineties.

When Hillary Clinton ran for president, many of these conspiracy theories resurfaced and there were new allegations and beliefs that Clinton herself had been connected to these rings.

The hashtag #pizzagate began trending on social media networks and many people began to assume that there was a dark, seedy, and satanic connection between Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta and the underground worlds of child pedophilia and human sex trafficking.

There hadn’t been an onslaught of conspiracy theories similar to those of Pizzagate since the height of the eighties Satanic panic and the Franklin cover-up allegations.

Because of Pizzagate, many people believed that high-ranking members of the Democratic party were involved in child-sex trafficking rings. As more celebrities profess to be liberals or Democrats than Republicans, those who believe the Pizzagate theory is true, are more apt to take a polarizing view.

This view has now found its way to Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign.

Many people are convinced that the claims of a Hollywood pedophile ring that Feldman states abused him and possibly Corey Haim as well, was directly connected to Pizzagate. They are now waging political battles in Corey Feldman’s campaign.

Many have even attacked Alyssa Milano, citing her “liberal” views as some sort of reason for covering up the abuse of Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. Milano has said that she was unaware of the abuse, but the supporters who believe in Pizzagate aren’t convinced.

As long as we're talking about Kevin Spacey, might as well talk about #SpiritCooking and #PizzaGate pic.twitter.com/mS6XXtzlDs — Ezekiel 33 (@tweets1959) October 30, 2017

Corey Feldman’s allegations of a pedophile ring aren’t the only connections believers in the Pizzagate theory are making. The hashtag #Pizzagate is alive and well and if you browse through the stories, you’ll see people are connecting the many Hollywood sex scandals from Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey to the theory.

Weinstein was an outspoken and avid supporter of both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

LOL the capital of #PizzaGate is liberal Hollywood! Brett Ratner, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and more coming! — Don Chingon (@DonChingon2012) November 1, 2017

In addition to the hashtag #Pizzagate, #Pedowood is also being used. The problem with the #Pizzagate conspiracy theory as an explanation for pedophilia in Hollywood is that it limits abuse to one political party.

There were plenty of child-sex ring theories and scandals that were rampant in the eighties that included Republican leaders like Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

The Franklin Child Prostitution ring allegations was one that targeted Republicans in leadership.

In The Franklin Cover-Up re child prostitution ring in boys town in NE some victims named Bush Sr as an abuser. https://t.co/jJLghOeBq5 — LadyPedeSallyJupiter (@SallyJupiterRA) October 29, 2017

Corey Feldman has come forward with serious accusations about pedophilia in Hollywood, but to polarize the issue and make it political is wrong.

It’s also interesting that Donald Trump would be held as an example of moral behavior that is being lorded over Democrats when he himself is facing allegations of sexual harassment and his own words explaining his predatory behavior were caught on tape.

PLEASE STOP POSTING POLITICAL AGENDAS ON MY CAMPAIGN EFFORTS! ITS BLURRING THE LINES & CONFUSING A BERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE! THIS IS NOT ABOUT PARTY OR SIDES! ITS ABOUT CHILDREN BEING ABUSED! WHICH HAPPENS ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN EVERY COUNTRY, & FROM ALL POLITICAL BELIEFS! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 8, 2017

Corey Feldman addressed the issue on his official Twitter page and asked his followers to stop politicizing his campaign.

There are conspiracy theories that include both Republicans and Democrats involving politics, Hollywood, and child-sex rings including the Franklin Child Prostitution rings and Pizzagate.

The fact remains that children are victimized by people of all political backgrounds, ethnicities, demographics, and religious views. Instead of turning the fight for children’s safety into a political battle, try keeping the focus on where it belongs: innocent children who need help, compassion, and justice.