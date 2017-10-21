‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Darkest Secrets Revealed

Ree Drummond is finally coming clean about her darkest secrets. From how she faked her persona on Pioneer Woman to how she battled depression after the birth of her daughter, Alex, the reality star revealed everything about her past in her new tell-all, The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels.

Radar Online reports that Ree discussed some of her past relationships in the book and her early marital struggles with Ladd Drummond. Ree explained how her college romance, Collin, came out once they broke up and that she dated a boy named “J” before meeting Ladd. She also went out with a man named Mr. B, who was more than 16 years her senior. She ended their relationship because Mr. B wanted to make out too much.

As far as Ladd is concerned, Ree admitted that she broke her vegetarian diet early in their relationship just to score brownie points with him. They also got into a huge fight before tying the knot and when Ree called his house to make up, a young woman answered the phone. Ree feared that Ladd had cheated on her, but he later revealed that the mystery woman was his cousin Katie. His cousin was apparently staying the night and Ree has mistaken her for a lover.

According to Radar Online, Ree also opened up about battling depression after the birth of her first daughter. The Pioneer Woman star confessed that she stayed locked in her bedroom for weeks after Alex was born and felt alone and desperate. Ree explained how she struggled with breast feeding and felt as though she completely lost her identity as a wife, friend, and daughter. She was so depressed and distraught that she couldn’t even pray to god for assistance.

Fortunately, Ree had plenty of help from close friends and family members, who took on chores around the house while she stayed in bed. This includes her sister, Betsy, who helped while on one of her college breaks. Ree Drummond eventually got over her postpartum depression, but only after Betsy got her to clean up and buy some new clothes.