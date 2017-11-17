The Person Behind Kate Middleton’s Signature Style Finally Revealed

Kate Middleton seems to be able to do it all. She’s a wife, a mom of two (with one on the way), an athlete, and an advocate for charity work through The Royal Foundation. How is she able to do all of those things and look good at the same time? The style icon gets help from Natasha Archer, her personal assistant turned stylist.

As PopSugar reports, Archer is Middleton’s style weapon, and the King’s College London graduate’s presence is evident when you look at the Duchess’s evolving style, even if the palace has never officially confirmed her role (on LinkedIn, her job title is “at the Royal household”).

It all began back in 2013 when Middleton introduced Prince George to the world while wearing a blue and white polka-dot dress. The first person seen entering the Lindo Wing was Archer, and she was carrying a baby seat and the famous dress.

With Archer by her side, people started taking notice of Middleton’s changing style in 2014 while traveling through Australia. She was able to do everything from planting trees to hiking with no hair or thread falling out of place.

This evening The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) attended the charity's Gala Dinner held at the Orangery in Kensington Palace. AFNCCF campaigns for a step change in children's mental health and believes in the importance of early intervention and working with whole families, which can make a huge difference for those in vulnerable situations. The Gala Dinner was also an opportunity for AFNCCF to update guests on the building of their new Centre of Excellence. 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

In 2016, Canadian designer Bojana Sentaler revealed that Archer contacted her directly to get her hands on a sleek, Sentaler belted sweater that Kate Middleton wore while visiting the country. Fun side note, Meghan Markle is also a fan of the designer.

Not only does Archer make phone calls to designers, but she also goes online to add to Middleton’s wardrobe. She reportedly visits sites like ASOS and brings boxes filled with different options to the palace.

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception hosted on #WorldMentalHealthDay celebrates the individuals and organisations that have been working across the mental health sector in the UK. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Middleton’s style is still classic and conservative, but since Archer came along, she has taken a few more risks with deeper necklines, skirts that hit above the knee, and bolder footwear choices.

Archer has had a big influence on the Duchess and her fashion choices, but apparently, it goes both ways. According to Brides Magazine, when Archer wed royal Getty photographer Chris Jackson earlier this year at Chateau Rigaud near Bordeaux, France, she chose a familiar looking silhouette: a long-sleeved gown like the trend-setting one worn by Kate Middleton in 2011.