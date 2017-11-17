FREE NEWSLETTER
Fashion

The Person Behind Kate Middleton’s Signature Style Finally Revealed

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/17/2017
Kate Middleton seems to be able to do it all. She’s a wife, a mom of two (with one on the way), an athlete, and an advocate for charity work through The Royal Foundation. How is she able to do all of those things and look good at the same time? The style icon gets help from Natasha Archer, her personal assistant turned stylist.

As PopSugar reports, Archer is Middleton’s style weapon, and the King’s College London graduate’s presence is evident when you look at the Duchess’s evolving style, even if the palace has never officially confirmed her role (on LinkedIn, her job title is “at the Royal household”).

It all began back in 2013 when Middleton introduced Prince George to the world while wearing a blue and white polka-dot dress. The first person seen entering the Lindo Wing was Archer, and she was carrying a baby seat and the famous dress.

With Archer by her side, people started taking notice of Middleton’s changing style in 2014 while traveling through Australia. She was able to do everything from planting trees to hiking with no hair or thread falling out of place.

In 2016, Canadian designer Bojana Sentaler revealed that Archer contacted her directly to get her hands on a sleek, Sentaler belted sweater that Kate Middleton wore while visiting the country. Fun side note, Meghan Markle is also a fan of the designer.

Not only does Archer make phone calls to designers, but she also goes online to add to Middleton’s wardrobe. She reportedly visits sites like ASOS and brings boxes filled with different options to the palace.

Middleton’s style is still classic and conservative, but since Archer came along, she has taken a few more risks with deeper necklines, skirts that hit above the knee, and bolder footwear choices.

Archer has had a big influence on the Duchess and her fashion choices, but apparently, it goes both ways. According to Brides Magazine, when Archer wed royal Getty photographer Chris Jackson earlier this year at Chateau Rigaud near Bordeaux, France, she chose a familiar looking silhouette: a long-sleeved gown like the trend-setting one worn by Kate Middleton in 2011.

