Home » TV Shows

‘The Originals’ Cancelled By The CW After Five Seasons!

Barry Rice Posted On 07/20/2017
The OriginalsThe CW

Sad news for fans of The CW’s Vampire Diaries spin-off today: the show’s upcoming fifth season will be its last. Creator and showrunner Julie Plec broke the news herself with an announcement on Twitter.

“This year, we invite you to help us say goodbye to The Originals, which begins shooting its fifth and final season on Monday,” wrote Plec.

 

The Originals‘ sister show, The Vampire Diaries, broadcast its final episode earlier this year after eight seasons on The CW.

The Vampire Diaries was created by Plec and writer/producer Kevin Williamson and was based on the book series of the same name by author L.J. Smith.

A spin-off was first proposed for the 2011 fall TV season, to air concurrently with The Vampire Diaries‘ third season, but Williamson’s commitment to the show The Secret Circle prevented it from happening.

A year later, The Originals was developed without Williamson’s involvement and a back-door pilot was aired during The Vampire Diaries third season.

Cast members Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Claire Holt, and Phoebe Tonkin all made the move to the new spin-off series.

The Originals moved the focus to New Orleans and the Mikaelson siblings’ attempt to retake the city they themselves had once built.

The upcoming fifth season will begin with a “time jump,” with actress Danielle Rose Russell joining the show as the teenage version of Klaus and Hayley’s daughter, Hope.

In addition, Vampire Diaries star Candice King will appear in Season 5 as her character, Caroline, bringing her face-to-face with her ex-lover, Klaus.

The CW may be saying goodbye to The Originals, but the network is definitely not moving on from the paranormal or from spin-offs. A new back-door pilot is in the works for the upcoming 13th season of Supernatural, which would focus on a female team of monster-hunters. The Originals‘ final season will premiere next spring on The CW.

Read more about the originals The Vampire Diaries

1 Comment

Nicole Greenlee
07/20/2017 at 6:01 pm
Reply

Nooooooooooo!!!!! Don’t end the show. ☹😢😢😠😠😠💔💔💔


