The Official Trailer For Angelina Jolie’s Film, First They Killed My Father, Is Finally Here!

The official trailer for First They Killed My Father, a film directed by Angelina Jolie, is finally here! As fans of the multi talented actress certainly already know, the film is based on a true story.

The shocking film follows Loung Ung as she and her family are torn apart by Khmer Rouge – a communist party that committed mass genocide in which two million Cambodians perished.

The well-awaited teaser for the upcoming film starts by showing the little girl’s comfortable life alongside her family before the party took control of the country.

It then goes on to show the devastating and disturbing effects of the genocide and how Loung managed to survive the so called killing fields.

‘I can’t find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of this country’s story,’ Angelina Jolie stated earlier this year.

The actress went on to explain that the movie wasn’t made to focus on the horrors of the past but to celebrate the resilience and kindness of the Cambodian people.

It was also a way for her to say thank you to the country that gave her Maddox.

Jolie also wanted to clarify shocking rumors that she and the film’s producers organized a sick game that involved the children auditing for the main parts.

She assured the public that it was not, in fact, a real scenario but just a scene in the movie and that she would never make kids fight over money for entertainment.

The actress also stated that she was sickened and outraged by the speculations, noting that every measure was taken to ensure the safety, comfort, and well-being of the children participating in the film.

Advertisement

Will you watch First They Killed My Father when it comes out?