The Obamas Spotted For The First Time Since Trump’s Wiretapping Accusations

The former presidential couple of the United States, Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted in public for the first time since the current president, Donald Trump accused the Obama administration of tapping his phones since the campaign started up to his election in office!

Advertisement

Despite the accusations, the former president and former first lady were all smiles as they stepped out of their home on Sunday to attend the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

The Obama couple was seen leaving the gallery in high spirits, apparently unaffected by Trump’s words.

As you may already know, Obama was accused by Trump of wiretapping the phones in Trump Tower in the weekend leading up to the presidential election.

Although Trump made the allegation without providing any proof, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has recently stated that the President is “very confident” he is right, and he will prove it!

In fact, the White House requested that the Congress investigate the claim as part of its probe into Russia’s involvement into the election process.

During the past weekend, FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to reject Trump’s request. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also opposed the investigation proposed by Trump’s administration, saying that, “there was no such wiretap activity,” against Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

While the entire country is in disarray over Trump’s wiretapping claims, the Obamas are sure putting Michelle’s “when they go low, we go high” motto into practice and enjoying their a-lot-less stressful lives away from the White House while also ignoring Trump’s usual antics and “tantrumps.”

Advertisement

Do you believe that Trump is telling the truth and Obama really wiretapped his phones during elections?