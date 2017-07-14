The Next Doctor On ‘Doctor Who’ To Be Unveiled This Sunday!

It’s been almost six months now since we learned actor Peter Capaldi would be leaving Doctor Who at the end of the current series. As usual, there have been tons of rumors and lots of wishful thinking about who should replace him. Well, now we’ll finally find out exactly who the next Doctor will be in only two short days!

The BBC announced today the 13th Doctor will be unveiled on BBC One this Sunday, July 16, as soon as the Wimbledon men’s final is over.

Along with the announcement, the BBC released an overly dramatic trailer for the upcoming event (which technically makes this “an announcement for an announcement”).

The trailer shows the Doctor’s TARDIS key bustling with lightning before landmarks around the world are changed to display the number “13”.

Rumors for the new Doctor have run the gamut from Tilda Swinton to Haley Atwell to Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge (although she and her theater company have both denied it).

The current money seems to be on actor Kris Marshall, who has had a string of British television roles but is best known to American audiences for his role in 2003’s Love Actually.

If Marshall is the next actor to inhabit the TARDIS, it would fulfill the Doctor’s oft-heard desire to finally become a “ginger”.

A new Doctor won’t be the only big change coming to Doctor Who next year, as executive producer and showrunner Steven Moffat is also stepping down.

The new showrunner will be producer Chris Chibnall, former the head writer for the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood and best known for creating the show Broadchurch, starring former Doctor David Tennant.

Advertisement

Actress Pearl Mackie, who plays current companion Bill Potts on the show, is also expected to depart. Capaldi and company will return for one final installment on this year’s Christmas special which is currently filming and will see the arrival of the new Doctor at its climax.