The New Raven’s Home Trailer Is Here!

It looks like the upcoming show is just getting better and better and fans just cannot wait for it to air! Recently, a new trailer for the Disney Channel series Raven’s Home was released, and it was filled with Raven’s classic shenanigans.

‘I am Raven, and this is my home. These are my twin babies, Booker and Mia, and things have gotten even crazier since my best friend, Chelsea, and her kid, Levi, moved in. Then there’s Tess. She lives next door, but that does not stop her from acting like she owns the place. Day by day, drama by drama, dance party by dance party, we are doing our best to get by and get along. Sure, I can see the future, but I never saw all this coming. Welcome to Raven’s Home,’ Raven narrates during the epic trailer.

As fans may already be aware, back in April, Raven revealed why she decided to make a return to Disney Channel and star again in the show that made her famous.

The actress simply stated that she was really excited about it because she thought it would be fun to work on such a project again.

Besides, Disney has always been kind to her.

Raven is also the executive producer for Raven’s Home, and she revealed that the best thing about it is the cast’s interactions and chemistry.

She went on to assure everyone that they have a great time on set.

Raven’s Home premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 PM on Disney Channel.

Are you excited to watch it? What did you think of the trailer?