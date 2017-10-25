The Mother Of Chris Brown’s Child Nia Guzman Settles Legal Dispute With Shakur Sozahdah

The mother of Chris Brown’s child, Nia Guzman, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the former babysitter, Shakur Sozadah after Nia allegedly made death threats against her.

However, after the pair made restraining orders against one another at the beginning of the month, they both concluded it would be best to resolve the affair through mediation.

In a report from TMZ, the publication claimed the drama began when Nia said Shakur threatened her as well as her daughter, Royalty.

Shakur, in response, said Nia was the one who did the harassing because she’s a witness in the custody battle involving Chris Brown.

Guzman’s actions allegedly were an attempt to start a discussion with Sozahdah, possibly to discover what she would reveal to the family court.

Sozadah stated at the time of the alleged incident that Nia was using “scare tactics” because she is a primary witness in their custody battle which will determine who gets to raise Royalty.

Guzman denied the allegations and said she hadn’t even seen Sozahdah since 2007. However, it appears as though their bitter feud may be over because of the intention to resolve their dispute through a third party.

Celebrity Insider reported that Shakur requested a restraining order because Nia allegedly parked outside of her house and sprinkled an unknown substance outside. Additionally, Shakur stated Nia would not stop trash talking her along with her family.

This isn’t the first time Nia has demonstrated aggressive behavior. Back in May of 2016, Guzman and Brown fought on social media over the court granting the R & B singer the right to see their daughter twelves days out of a month, every thirty days. Guzman stated on Instagram that Brown was a “little f***ing boy” in all capital letters.