The Mistress Of Christina El Moussa’s New Man Warns Her: ‘He’s Controlling, Possessive And Will Break Her Heart Just Like He Did Mine!’

According to the man’s mistress, he spied on her and tried to control her for years! Christina El Moussa’s new boyfriend Doug Spedding just gets shadier and shadier!

As fans of Flip or Flop and Christina may already be aware, the reality TV star has been dating the 55 years old for the past month.

Meanwhile, she is also dealing with her divorce from Tarek El Moussa.

The co-stars split back in May 2016, and Tarek filed for divorce in January of this year.

Christina’s newest catch has was caught cheating this week when the second woman, Tracy Johnson-Diaz revealed she has been dating the man for the past five years and still is.

Now, Tracy has some words of advice for El Moussa about the shady man.

She stated that the only reason why she is speaking out is that she thinks Christina has the right to know the real him.

‘He dumped me, a woman in her 50s, for this pretty girl more than 20 years younger — who he first dated about 11 years ago! He can be possessive and a control freak. He wanted to know if I was with anyone and he would come to my house to spy on me. I am sure Christina wouldn’t like that. For the last three years, we were together five days a week. He would cycle over and sometimes I’d see him peering through the window to see if I had anyone over. It’s not a creepy thing; it’s like a possessive thing,’ the woman explained.

Tracy went on to state that she is well aware Christina may really like him because she apparently lived with him 11 years ago when she was in her early 20s.

She stated that Doug dumped her at the time, but now she looks really different, so he came back to her.

However, when it comes to stardom, Tracy revealed that he complained to her about it, saying it’s not really his thing.

He does not like Christina being constantly on her phone and updating social media.

Tracy ended her message to Christina with a clear warning – he’ll break her heart just like he did Tracy’s!

Advertisement

Do you also think that Christina’s new boyfriend is no good for her?