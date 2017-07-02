The Many Layers Of Phaedra Parks: From Lying Real Housewife To Humanitarian!

Even though Phaedra Parks sometimes rubs people the wrong way on the reality TV show that made her famous, it looks like there is much more to the lawyer than what we see on screen. Parks is seen as problematic by many and the RHOA fans know this best but her personality may be much more complex than we thought. After all, reality TV is all about perception and portrayal rather than reflecting real life.

During Essence Festival’s first day of the Empowerment Experience, we got to see another side of Phaedra Parks.

First of all, not only is Parks a mother of two but she has taken care of much more children than just hers.

The activist sent 150 kids to overnight camp with YMCA.

In addition, her Phaedra Foundation helps the black community, especially men though her Save Our Sons initiative.

‘Black men have the toughest role in the United States and we cannot remain silent. Save Our Sons provides youth with resources and life-skills to ensure academic, social and intellectual success,’ explained Phaedra about her unique project helping a group that usually remains ignored.

Another side of Parks is that she is a devoted believer in God, considering that both of her parents are pastors.

If you haven’t heard, Phaedra is apparently into politics as well!

Asked about whether or not she is planning to run for office in the future, the reality star revealed that it is definitely a possibility because people want to hear a new voice and she has something to say.

To top it all off, Parks has also revealed that she is currently working on a book and if it’s as intricate as her life, we are ready to read it!

Whether you like or dislike the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, it is safe to say that at least you have reasons to do both.

What do you think of Phaedra? Are you a fan of the lying, humanitarian attorney or not?