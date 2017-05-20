The Luxury Shoe Brand, Gianvito Rossi, Reportedly Denied Serena Williams Discount

Recently, media outlets reported on a complained filed by a former employee against Gianvito Rossi. Many people envy celebrities because even if they’re likely well off, they are also exposed to all kinds of perks than us, ordinary folks. For instance, it’s not uncommon that celebrities get sent free things in exchange for paparazzi pictures or sponsored posts, and they are privy to discounts.

Serena Williams tried to negotiate a discount on a large order with luxury shoe brand Gianvito Rossi, but she was iced out according to a new lawsuit filed by a former employee from GR.

The former employee explained the fact that even if white celebs customers are given discounts very frequently, Serena was denied the same privilege after her request and the GR managers even called the woman “disgusting” for asking the discount.

“When later pressured to do so by a contract at Vogue magazine, they offered only a fraction of the discount that white celebrities typically receive,” according to the lawsuit.

This behavior, according to the defendant, “made it clear that the company did not want African American women to wear its shoes.”

The former employee filed the lawsuit based on racial discrimination and later said that her boss was hostile with her based on her age and race.

This left the defendant with no doubt about her former manager’s racial animosity toward African Americans.

There was also another instance of racial bias cited: the manager organized many dinner parties and also social events for all stores managed by white employees, but he never held one for her Madison Avenue store.

Gianvito Rossi gave an extremely deranging response to all of these, saying that he will respect the decision of the employee to pursue legal recourse for perceived issues and he will respond through the legal process.

It seems that Gianvito Rossi regrets that the former employee chose to conflate her own claims with allegations about the brand’s relationship with Serena Williams.

This particular event reminds us of the Chanel scandal around Gabourey Sibide. The policy change for luxury shopping is very necessary and it should happen as soon as possible.