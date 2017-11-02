The Latest Reports Say That Angelina Jolie Is Getting Married Again Soon; She Has Been Dating, And She Hasn’t Told Brad Pitt A Thing

Angelina Jolie could be getting married again pretty soon, according to a new shocking report. It seems that she has been dating a mystery man for months and she hasn’t told Brad Pitt anything about it.

❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

She’s still technically married to Brad, but she allegedly has her heart set on a new marriage.

According to InTouch Weekly, after a year since she filed for divorce, Angie is reportedly planning her fourth wedding to a wealthy businessman and philanthropist.

Angelina and her British man reportedly started dating in early 2017, and she has been keeping the whole relationship ‘very hush-hush,’ according to a source.

That means that Brad has no idea she’s dating, let alone engaged or getting married.

‘Angelina could tell Brad what’s going on, but she’s choosing not to,’ the insider told InTouch.

She reportedly hopes he ‘will be taken by complete surprise. If it makes Brad unhappy when he finds out, she’s fine with that.’

She didn’t even tell her six kids about the alleged wedding for fear that they’ll tell everything to Brad.

❤️❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

As for the wedding itself, Angelina’s reportedly taking her closest friends and family to Cambodia, ‘her second home,’ for a traditional Buddhist ceremony, says the same insider.

The wedding will allegedly take place on a wildlife reserve; they’ll all wear traditional Cambodian clothing, and serve local delicacies at the reception.

‘Angie’s thinking of having Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne as bridesmaids and Maddox as the groom’s best man since Maddox sort of feels he’s the man of the family now,’ the source said.

Advertisement

Knox will be the ring bearer, and Pax will DJ and bake the cake for the reception. Can all this be true? And if it is, how will Brad react when he finds out?