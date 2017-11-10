‘The Last Jedi’ Director Rian Johnson Creating A Whole New Trilogy of ‘Star Wars’ Films

In 2015, the Star Wars franchise returning to theaters with its long-awaited seventh episode, The Force Awakens. The next chapter of the new trilogy, The Last Jedi, arrives this December, and J.J. Abrams is beginning pre-production on the conclusion for 2019. So what’s next for the “galaxy far, far away?”

It turns out, Disney and Lucasfilm already have an ambitious new plan in place for the future of world’s most beloved sci-fi franchise.

Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed The Last Jedi, has been signed to create a brand-new trilogy of films that will propel the series forward.

The first film will be written and directed by Johnson and though he may then turn over the reigns to someone new, he will still be there to shepherd the new trilogy as it progresses.

The most interesting thing about this new trio of films is that Lucasfilm has specifically stated that it will not deal with the Skywalker family.

For forty years, the Skywalker family has been the central focus of the Star Wars saga, as it chronicled the rise and fall of Anakin and his children, Luke and Leia.

Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey, has taken the focus in the new films, though the Skywalker family is still front-and-center, and Rey’s own heritage is still unknown.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was full of praise for Johnson, saying, “Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

That’s high praise indeed when you consider Kennedy has butted heads with other directors who have contributed to Star Wars in recent years.

The franchise has already begun branching out away from the Skywalker family with their anthology films, subtitled A Star Wars Story.

Rogue One was the first of those new films and was a smash hit when it was released last December. Next year, the troubled Solo: A Star Wars Story will arrive in theaters to tell the origins of Han Solo before the events of the original Star Wars film.