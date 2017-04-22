The Kardashians’ Worst Nightmare! Tell-All Book Reveals All Of Their Lies And Secrets!

The Kardashian sisters have raised an entire empire ever since they launched their careers back in 2007 but now their worst nightmare is here! Celebrity journalist Allison Kugel is set to reveal their biggest secrets!

The net tell-all claims they have been fooling the media ever since day one and the journalist is set to debunk their lies.

According to Kugel’s new book, Journaling Fame, in 2009, Kourtney tried to hide her relationship and pregnancy and she almost managed to!

Kugel claims that at the time, Kourtney asked her about giving birth as she was a new parent herself.

“There was something about the way she asked me; it made me take pause and wonder what was up,” she wrote.

Then she asked her about her MySpace page saying she was in a relationship but Kourtney stated that it was just because the account was so old she hasn’t really used it in a long time. Soon it was finally revealed that she got back together with Scott Disick and she was pregnant with his child. The interview took place before the news was made public.

According to Kugel, Kim was the hardest to talk with because she tries to be politically correct. She recalled that Kim would look straight ahead and take a couple of moments to gather her thought before answering in the most beneficial to her growing brand manner.

Khloe, on the other hand, had nothing to hide and she even revealed some family secrets.

When asked why she thought all of her sisters had names starting with a K, she explained that it’s always been that way because her mother is named Kristen and her aunt Karen. She went on to reveal that Kendall’s name could have been Nicole instead.

“When Nicole Simpson passed away, that was one of my mom’s best friends, [and] my mom wanted to name Kendall [Jenner], Nicole. We were all like, ‘No!’ because she should continue the Ks.”

What else do you think the Kardashians have to hide?