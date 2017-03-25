The Kardashians To Produce An Animated Series?

The Kardashians are probably the most known family in America and their businesses as well as their reality TV shows have made them beyond rich but it looks like the clan is trying to go into another direction with their brand.

According to a reliable source close to the Kardashian family, they have been thinking about branching out with an animated series!

Okay, now, that’s quite interesting! We wonder how their crazy behaviors and dramatic lives will translate to animation.

“They’ve been discussing doing an animated series for a while now and would love it to happen,” revealed the insider.

Furthermore, it looks like the momager of the clan, Kris Jenner has already had a meeting with producer Harvey Weinstein in order to pitch the potential animated show, which, just like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, would also feature “the entire family,” with the exception of Caitlyn Jenner.

We are yet to know if the project will become reality, but if it will, we are sure it’s just going to become just as successful as all of their other side-businesses: Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Jeans, Kim Kardashian’s Kimojis, Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George sock line and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, to name just a few of the most known.

As fans already know, the entire family is currently working on the thirteenth season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after a short break following Kim’s terrifying Paris robbery. The star was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry and she developed PTSD. It took a while for the reality TV star to go back to the public life but now everything is going smoothly again.

Are you excited to see the Kardashians in animated form?