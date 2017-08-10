The Kardashians Surprise Kylie Jenner With Birthday Party Featuring A Booty Ice Sculpture And Derpy Cake!

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner turned 20 years old, and in order to properly celebrate the reality TV star’s birthday, her family prepared a very…interesting surprise. Last night, her famous clan, as well as her closest friends, showed her how much they care by throwing Kylie a huge party.

But that’s not all – during the bash, the main attraction might have been not the cake (although that looked interesting too) but an ice sculpture of her/a naked butt!

Such a booty-ful surprise, right?!

Before arriving at her secret bash that night, the younger Jenner sister attended her new boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert with Kendrick Lamar.

Weirdly enough the girl also took to social media to ask fans whether they liked Travis more or if they miss ex-boyfriend Tyga.

She even made a poll of sorts using emojis!

kylie and travis🦋 comment the butterfly below if you like him and comment 😎 if you miss tyga A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

Jenner wore a loose white top and matching mini skirt at her surprise party and looked really happy.

The entire family was there, with their respective plus ones.

Khloe was, of course, accompanied by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their interactions made for some funny snaps.

Kim posted such a pic that suggested the sportsman was checking out his girlfriend’s cleavage.

The cake was also silly-looking as it featured a photo of Kylie with her tongue out making a derpy face.

Her friends did not mind as they all feasted on the funny but delicious cake.

There was also a chocolate fountain, but the most unusual decoration was an ice sculpture of a female bust!

ice sculpture of kylie😂❄️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

What do you think of the surprise the Kardashians had for the no longer teen Kylie?

Did the booty ice sculpture amuse you?