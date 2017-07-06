The Kardashians Stand By Rob Following His Monster Scandal With Blac Chyna: ‘They Want To Kill Chyna Right Now!’

It turns out that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity family want to ‘kill’ Blac Chyna for what she did to her baby daddy Rob. After the only Kardashian son had posted nude pictures of Chyna online, his Instagram account was deleted today. Not only did the man share the private photos but he also accused Blac Chyna of doing drugs in front if their infant daughter Dream.

However, reports say that the man’s famous family stands by him through the whole mess, despite the fact that he may be at fault too.

One source close to the Kardashian clan claimed that ‘Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney want to kill Blac Chyna right now. The whole family hates her, and they have for a while. And Kris is ready for war. She trusted Blac and gave her a show and then she disrespects her by doing this!’

Blac Chyna has always been suspected of cheating on her overweight ex-fiance, and his sisters even got someone to help them catch her in the act.

The Kardashian sisters were always aware Chyna was no good, and that is why they hired a personal investigator to follow her around.

They wanted their brother to have some closure.

Do you believe Rob went too far by putting Blac Chyna on blast like that?