FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. Kelly Dodd tamar braxton mary j blige kris jenner kelly clarkson meghan king edmonds joseline hernandez bill o'reilly blac chyna kylie jenner kim kardashian kanye west kate middleton tameka cottle john stamos nene leakes angelina jolie kandi burruss travis scott khloe kardashian cardi b bernice burgos
Home » Entertainment

The Kardashians Spend Huge Amount Of Money On Private Detective Hired To Find Out Blac Chyna’s Darkest Secrets

Nick Markus Posted On 10/23/2017
1
1.2K Views
0


Blac ChynaSource: people.com

The famous family has started a massive war against Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée. We have learned that the Kardashian clan has spent a huge amount of money on hiring some really good private detectives to follow around Blac Chyna and find out her every move.

This extreme measure comes amid Chyna’s legal battle with her baby daddy as well as with the entire reality TV family.

According to an insider, ‘They want vengeance not because Chyna hurt Rob but because she insulted the family and dragged their name through the mud. Kris is organizing the thing with Khloe and Kourtney’s help and Kim’s support. It was Kris’ idea to hire private detectives to tail Chyna’s every move, take pictures and damaging video. They have got the inside track of what Chyna’s doing 24/7 and will not rest until they see Chyna go down in flames.’

As those who keep up with the Kardashians undoubtedly know, the former stripper has filed some court papers against the celeb family following her bombshell split from the only Kardashian son.

Now, it looks like the feud has officially escalated after Blac Chyna called momager Kris Jenner as well as all of her daughters ‘predators’ who simply planned together to destroy her life following her breakup from Rob.

Advertisement

Do you think the Kardashians following Chyna’s every move is too extreme?

Post Views: 1,155

Read more about blac chyna kris jenner kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kris Jenner Goes For Platinum Blonde! – Check Out The Momager’s Hot New Look
10/23/2017
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Toned Body On Her Birthday, After Breaking Down Over The Cellulite Photos
10/23/2017
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Up On Scott Disick; She Is Not Helping Him Anymore Because His Behavior Is Beyond Her Control
10/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Lucinda Shankle
10/23/2017 at 2:29 pm
Reply

That evil and the devil Chyna has a daughter named Dream Kardashian to do that to the baby mama why don’t you just call as it is except for stalking the baby mama shame on you Kardashin nothing good comes out of this…


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *