The Kardashians Spend Huge Amount Of Money On Private Detective Hired To Find Out Blac Chyna’s Darkest Secrets

The famous family has started a massive war against Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée. We have learned that the Kardashian clan has spent a huge amount of money on hiring some really good private detectives to follow around Blac Chyna and find out her every move.

This extreme measure comes amid Chyna’s legal battle with her baby daddy as well as with the entire reality TV family.

According to an insider, ‘They want vengeance not because Chyna hurt Rob but because she insulted the family and dragged their name through the mud. Kris is organizing the thing with Khloe and Kourtney’s help and Kim’s support. It was Kris’ idea to hire private detectives to tail Chyna’s every move, take pictures and damaging video. They have got the inside track of what Chyna’s doing 24/7 and will not rest until they see Chyna go down in flames.’

As those who keep up with the Kardashians undoubtedly know, the former stripper has filed some court papers against the celeb family following her bombshell split from the only Kardashian son.

Now, it looks like the feud has officially escalated after Blac Chyna called momager Kris Jenner as well as all of her daughters ‘predators’ who simply planned together to destroy her life following her breakup from Rob.

Do you think the Kardashians following Chyna’s every move is too extreme?