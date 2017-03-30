The Kardashians “Freak Out” As ‘KUWK’ Ratings Drop Drastically! – The Show Could Get Canceled Soon!

The Kardashians are very worried because it looks like their success is coming to an end!

As fans may already know, last week, some of the Kardashians complained about the show’s drop in ratings with Kourtney claiming that it is all Kim’s fault.

This week, Kris Jenner’s show registered even lower ratings as more and more people choose to tune out of the E! reality TV show.

As the latest episode hit a new low in rating, fans started speculating that Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be coming to an end.

It turns out that no more than 1.41 million viewers watched the latest episode.

The number shows a huge drop from the previous episode that showed Kim’s drama after the Paris robbery. The Kardashian was shown in tears and shaking at the idea that she could have been raped or even murdered by the men who held her at gunpoint and robbed her of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

The first two episodes of Season 13 had 1.48 million and 1.58 million, respectively.

“This sucks,” one insider close to the Kardashian clan lamented, adding that “These were big episodes and they were supposed to bring in big numbers. This is bad.”

Even worse, some viewers took to social media to ask for the show’s cancellation!

“#IHaveBeenThinkingAnd I think the network needs to cancel #KUWTK it’s just no use to anyone anymore…” one user tweeted.

Obviously, the entire family is “freaking out” about the ratings issue and is really scared about getting their show canceled.

Do you believe they will manage to save the show or is this the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?