The Kardashians Disagree With Kim’s Surrogacy Plan: ‘It’s The Absolute Worst Idea She’s Ever Had!’

Kris and the rest of the Kardashian sisters think it’s a horrible idea. As fans may already be aware, Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West have already found themselves the perfect surrogate for their third baby. But it turns out that not all of the reality TV star’s family members are on board with their decision.

One source close to the Kardashian clan revealed that they believe it’s the absolute worst idea Kim has ever had!

The insider added the mother of two, and her husband have been fighting in recent months, but still, she still refuses to follow anyone’s advice about the baby plan.

Another source claimed the Kardashians think three babies is too much for Kim, even though her sister Kourtney is a mother of three and their mother Kris had no less than six!

In addition, the controlling momager apparently just disapproves of Kim’s choice in surrogate!

As fans certainly remember, Kim had no choice but go with the surrogacy option after learning that a third pregnancy could put her life in danger.

But the couple has been struggling to keep their marriage going ever since the reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last fall.

Kim not only lost millions of dollars in jewelry but also developed PTSD which only pushed her husband further away from her.

Furthermore, Kanye also suffered a public breakdown shortly after and had to be hospitalized.

Advertisement

Do you agree with the rest of the Kardashian family that a third child is not a good idea for Kim and Kanye?