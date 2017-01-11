The Kardashians Blame Chyna for Rob’s Health Problems

Rob Kardashian has been having health issues lately and according to sources, it looks like they are not just a result of his diabetes but his fiancée, Blac Chyna is also to blame.

Rob is struggling to better his life and get health once again but it seems as if the results fail to come. On the contrary, he keeps getting worse and worse, to the point that his family is worried about his well being while blaming Chyna.

According to an insider, the only Kardashian son has moved back with his mother, Kris Jenner and is monitored by a nurse after his hospitalization last month.

“He’s really spiraled after the baby was born and the family is very concerned.”

His heath issues might actually be worse that the Kardashians let the public know, claims the source. “Apparently he started hyperventilating and then his heart rate was very slow.”

They even think that is might not be the diabetes that is affecting him so much. “They took blood tests and are waiting.” Everybody is afraid that it might be “something worse.”

Furthermore, the Kardashian momager and her daughters are blaming Blac Chyna for all the mess in Rob’s life. “They don’t trust her,” claimed the source.

“And as crazy as it sounds, they think she could be up to anything. Their imaginations are running wild because he seemed stable before the baby and she seemed to have his best interests in mind, but they fear that’s not the case with Blac anymore. They think she is very suspicious and her motives are even more suspicious.”

Khloe Kardashian is also very worried about her brother and has stepped in to help him.

“He asked for a few things from his house the other day so Khloe was going to go over and while she was there she was going to do a sweep of the house for anything suspicious.”