The Kardashians Beg Rob To Go Use His Friends To Forget Chyna!

The worried famous family wants him to reach out to his old buddies for emotional aid. The Kardashians think that Rob’s friends could really help him get over Blac Chyna.

According to sources close to the Kardashian clan, Rob is focusing on his former fiancee’s social media instead of getting on with his life.

They believe that this is what sparked the 30-year-old’s infamous online meltdown against the former stripper.

‘All of Rob’s family is encouraging him to reach out to his friends for support. They know Blac Chyna will keep posting stuff on social media, but they want Rob to find his own identity again, and he can do this by spending time with his buddies. Rob used to be a sociable guy, but he lost that a lot in recent times and he needs support to get him through this time.’

Chyna’s friend Amber Rose recently talked about Rob’s revenge porn tactics, slamming him for the low blow.

The Kardashians are worried Rob might now feel ashamed for what he did, especially because the former couple has a daughter together.

What kind of example is he giving future teenage Dream?

There is no doubt that the girl will stumble upon the social media posts one day.

‘None of the Kardashians condone what Rob did, everyone knows that it was totally stupid, but the family’s concern is that Rob moves on with his life and does not spiral,’ the source added.

They believe that having the support of his friends could really help him a lot right now.

Advertisement

Do you agree that hanging out with his pals could make a difference in Rob’s life?