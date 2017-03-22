The Kardashians Are Strengthing Their Security Like You Wouldn’t Believe!

The Kardashians aren’t messing around! Now that both Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have been victims of petty crime that cost them both hundreds of thousands of dollars, they are taking extra security precautions that would make even the White House security look weak!

Kris Jenner said that it had been a very eye-opening experience to realize how many people are trying to illegally enter their homes. She said in an interview with Us Weekly that “we are now protected to a crazy level.”

An insider source told Us Weekly that Kim has made all of her staff take polygraph tests to see if they had anything to do with the robberies, to which all of them passed.

Kendall Jenner even fired her bodyguard who was protecting them that night because of his failure to stop the robberies.

Even Kanye West is taking extra measures now. He called for a complete overhaul of their entire security team, including the Kardashians security team and his own.

Anyone who enters his $11 million home will be patted down before entering and upon exiting. The source told Us that “it’s intense.”

The Kardashians started using decoy vehicles which are supposed to throw potential criminals off their trail when the family goes out for the weekend.

They have also hired a team of security experts who will guard them and let them know of potential threats all throughout the day and the night.

In a new episode of “Keeping Up With Kardashians,” Kim tearfully recalled her terrifying experiences while she was being robbed and being totally frightened of the gun and what they were going to do.

After the show, she took to Twitter and described how the scary experience helped her grow and how grateful she is to be able to share her story with her viewers.