The Kardashians are Blaming Blac Chyna for Rob’s Health Crisis

We know that Blac Chyna’s relationship with her fiance’s family hasn’t been the greatest – in fact, their feud is notorious. However, now, the war with the Kardashians has reached new heights. In light of Rob Kardashian’s hospitalization, the clan is blaming Chyna for his health deteriorating.

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner Empire, “Rob has been under so much stress lately over his newborn baby girl Dream and the ongoing drama between Chyna and his whole family.”

The immense pressure that Rob has been under all this time has finally pushed him over the edge and he was rushed to the hospital due to a diabetes complication

Furthermore, being a father in itself hasn’t been easy and taking care of a newborn just added to his already hectic lifestyle. Amid the scandals and drama that he and Chyna have been involved into lately, he was unable to take care of himself properly.

“Things are really bad right now with Rob’s health. He has not been taking care of himself and he is not sleeping well because Dream is keeping him up all night long,” explained the insider.

Aside from all that, Blac Chyna hasn’t been the most supportive person when it comes to losing weight by eating right and exercising. On the contrary, she put even more pressure on him and belittled him to no end, destroying his confidence and his will of shedding the extra pounds.

“She has been fat-shaming him non-stop and Kris, as well as Rob’s sisters, think that it caused him to stop eating, which could have led to his hyperglycemia,” claimed the insider.

“Last night, Rob called Kris to tell her that he was feeling dizzy and his mother made him go to the ER right away.”

Fortunately, the medical team was able to treat Rob’s condition without any further complications.

“Rob is fine now and is back at home. His levels have all returned to normal,” the source stated.