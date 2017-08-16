The Kardashian Sisters Open Up About Their Reality TV Regrets And Mistakes

The Kardashian-Jenner clan got candid about life in the spotlight, their greatest regrets and how the hit show Keeping Up with the Kardashians came to be. Back in 2007, when the show aired its first episode, Kris Jenner’s daughters had no idea it would turn out to be such a huge success.

They admitted that at the time they just followed the momager’s instructions.

Kendall stated that her mother seemed to suggest the whole thing would not last too long but the show just celebrated a decade on air!

Khloe opened up about her spin-off with former husband Lamar Odom, claiming she was not all for it.

In fact, she didn’t want to do the reality show at all, but the NBA pro was excited, so she went along with it for his sake.

In the end, when she felt like it was all too much, Khloe was the one who canceled it.

Kim talked about her wedding to Kris Humphries and their marriage that lasted just 72 days, saying that while Khloe was pressured to make it work with Lamar, she received her family’s support when she expressed her wish to end the short-lived relationship.

Apparently, the reality TV star was aware she didn’t want to get married, and everyone could see it.

The Kardashian, however, thought she was having cold feet and just went along with it, thinking how the public will criticize her and assume she only did it for publicity.

‘Then afterward, people were saying, ‘You have to stay married for a year,’ but I physically could not do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show.’

Kourtney revealed that her most difficult to shoot episodes were those that showed her very public breakup from Scott Disick.

Apparently, it gave her a lot of anxiety and often cried between takes.

When she thought the things she went through were long forgotten, Kourtney was forced to relive them during the interviews and shoots, and then when she watched the episodes once again.

Finally, reading people’s comments about her personal life brought back all the bad memories.

Meanwhile, the Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie claimed that seeing their older half sisters’ public love lives made them want to be more secretive about who they are dating.