The Kardashians Ditch Their Men and go to Costa Rica

The Kardashian women need no man in their lives to have fun. As long as they have each other, everything is alright!

Advertisement

As fans already know, all three of the Kardashian sisters have been going through some drama with their beaus lately. Now, they have decided that it’s time for them to leave behind all the negativity and went for a family vacation in Costa Rica – without the men!

Kanye West, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson were not invited!

Kim Kardashin boarded a private jet out of Van Nuys, California, on Thursday with her two kids but with Kanye West nowhere in sight.

“Kim told Kanye that she did not want him to go on vacation with her and the family because she wanted a break from him and just wanted to spend time with her sisters,” said a source close to the Kardashian family. “She told him to just stay and focus on his work.”

Kourtney just had a blowout fight with on-again, off-again baby-daddy Scott Disick, and so she decided to follow into her sister’s steps and ditch him for a corner of paradise with her family.

“Kourtney disinvited Scott from this trip because he has been too much for her to handle lately and she needs to get away as well and just be with her family. This is the first time in forever that she and Kim and Khloe are getting to spend some real quality time together. She did not want to babysit Scott when she already has three kids to take care of,” shared the source.

Khloe also jetted out of L.A. yesterday – without Tristan Thompson!

Khloe “has broken down several times” over Thompson’s relationship with ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig – who just gave birth to his son, Prince, in December 2016.

“Tristan’s done everything he can to convince Khloe he’s not attached to Jordy, but it’s the kid Khloe can’t deal with,” stated the insider.

Although the three Kardashian sisters decided to leave their men at home, momager Kris Jenner was the only one who brought her lover, Corey Gamble to Costa Rica.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Jenner sisters were another story – Kendall didn’t come at all, while Kylie allowed her boyfriend Tyga, as well as his son King Cairo to tag along.