The Kardashian Sisters Are Angry At Caitlyn Jenner For Claiming Their Father Knew O.J. Was Guilty!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/13/2017
caitlyn jennerSource: metro.co.uk

It looks like the Kardashian sisters all agree that Caitlyn Jenner went too far when she slammed their late father Robert Kardashian in her new memoir The Secrets of My Life!

According to a source close to the clan, “They feel like Caitlyn had no right to talk about their dead father Robert.” And now they are completely pissed!

In addition, the close pal also claimed that the already problematic relationship the girls had with their stepfather is out the window now.

As fans may already remember, Caitlyn mentioned in her tell-all that Robert Kardashian told her he was aware O.J. Simpson, who he represented in court, was guilty of murdering his wife and her pal.

“I would have been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial. The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” the transgender icon wrote.

The main reason why Robert chose to represent O.J. anyway was to get back at Kris, says Caitlyn.

“The Kardashian girls have a very high tolerance for bull****, but where they draw the line is when anyone talks bad about their dad,” the source explained.

The Kardashians think it’s her own fault that she is no longer on good terms with the Kardashians and that she sold them all out just to sell copies of her book instead.

Now she has really gone too far and angered the reality TV stars and they may never forgive her for talking about their late father in such a way.

Do you think Caitlyn Jenner should have kept her mouth shut instead? Did she even tell the truth, or did she smear Robert Kardashian’s memory just for attention? Let us know what you believe by cruising down to the comment section!

Tina
04/13/2017 at 11:19 am
I think Cat told the truth and I fully believe Robert K knew OJ was a murder. Everyone knew it!!! Truth hurt eh girls?


SANDRA CARTER
04/13/2017 at 10:42 am
WHY DID HE WRITE BOOK KNOWING FAMILY WOULD BE UPSET DID HE NEED CASH


Mimi
04/13/2017 at 9:51 am
Thank you Bruce for telling the truth!!
The reaction of the spawn of the evil that freed the killer is expected…their foundation is built on the genetic code they inherited. DON’T FEEL ANY MORE GUILT CAITLIN! YOU HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH…These opportunistic outcasts have no other frame of reference so they naturally would defend a MURDERER…it’s that sociopathic element in their DNA revealed ..clearly….what else would you expect?


Angie Martinez
04/13/2017 at 9:42 am
I think Caitlyn Jenner needs to stop making money off of the Kardashings. He needs to get his own life God made him a man he will always be a man, he still walks and talks like a man. He is a man. …


    Tina
    04/13/2017 at 11:21 am
    Stupid thing to say.

Rina
04/13/2017 at 9:27 am
In the movie Murder of the Century Robert Kardasian was portrayed as saying he thought OJ. Was quilts. So what’s the big deal? Yeah that’s their father and yes he is gone so no one really knows what he thought I think those girls no longer like Caitlyn and anything that they write will be considered ammunition for them to further their hate felt feelings. They all need Jesus. Just my opinion.


Vlv90604
04/13/2017 at 8:58 am
It’s been mentioned before and if the public didn’t they he knew then they had blinders on. Kris has said it too. Grow the hell up and get off your holier than though pedestal.


Susie Riddle
04/13/2017 at 8:55 am
Hey Kardashians, you guys use free speech all of the time, you don’t have the monopoly on it. Sheesh.


Conni
04/13/2017 at 8:10 am
Caitlyn is entitled to his/her opinion.
It’s just what he/she perceives; no one that reads it is reading it as a book of facts. I believe lot of attorneys represent guilty parties knowing they are guilty and attorneys are Court appointed to defend guilty criminals 24/7 who cannot afford an attorney – it happens. And OJ and Robert Katdashian were supposedly friends. We all know OJ is guilty. Caitlyn isn’t accusing Robert of anything; just stating an opinion.


Michele Cali
04/13/2017 at 7:03 am
She is ridiculous to say this. In the statement itself it says, “the implication” which means it may have been implied and NOT just plainly stated to her. She’s turned into a media who’re, willing to sell her soul to the devil for media attention. Tacky and classless. Obvious VS. She deserves what she gets from the sisters, and Kris for this one.


Crystal M Carden
04/13/2017 at 6:16 am
If you are an attorney and you find out that your client or clients are guilty they are still required to represent that client to the best of their ability or they could be sued. Not to mention that “Bruce” was friends with Robert but I don’t believe for a second that this detail would have been told to “Bruce.” I prefer to believe that Robert represented OJ for the fact that they were friends for 10-15 years before the murders even happened.





