The Kardashian Sisters Are Angry At Caitlyn Jenner For Claiming Their Father Knew O.J. Was Guilty!

It looks like the Kardashian sisters all agree that Caitlyn Jenner went too far when she slammed their late father Robert Kardashian in her new memoir The Secrets of My Life!

According to a source close to the clan, “They feel like Caitlyn had no right to talk about their dead father Robert.” And now they are completely pissed!

In addition, the close pal also claimed that the already problematic relationship the girls had with their stepfather is out the window now.

As fans may already remember, Caitlyn mentioned in her tell-all that Robert Kardashian told her he was aware O.J. Simpson, who he represented in court, was guilty of murdering his wife and her pal.

“I would have been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial. The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” the transgender icon wrote.

The main reason why Robert chose to represent O.J. anyway was to get back at Kris, says Caitlyn.

“The Kardashian girls have a very high tolerance for bull****, but where they draw the line is when anyone talks bad about their dad,” the source explained.

The Kardashians think it’s her own fault that she is no longer on good terms with the Kardashians and that she sold them all out just to sell copies of her book instead.

Now she has really gone too far and angered the reality TV stars and they may never forgive her for talking about their late father in such a way.

Do you think Caitlyn Jenner should have kept her mouth shut instead? Did she even tell the truth, or did she smear Robert Kardashian’s memory just for attention? Let us know what you believe by cruising down to the comment section!