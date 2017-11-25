FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kris jenner Jeremy Vuolo auli’I cravalho Charlie Rose Tamra Judge kanye west phaedra parks khloe kardashian David Foster blake shelton Cynthia Bailey michael jackson javi marroquin Joseph Duggar nene leakes kenya moore Caitriona Balfe Jana Duggar peggy sulahian kylie jenner Austin Forsyth Candice King Carmen Ejogo
Home » TV Shows

The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Allegedly Prepares A Plan To Brand Their Kids…Except For One

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/25/2017
1
1.0K Views
1


The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Allegedly Prepares A Plan To Brand Their Kids...Except For OneSource: bet.com

It seems that Kris Jenner is already planning for the family’s future and this involves the younger generation of the clan, according to the latest rumors. Radar Online reported that Kris is keen on continuing the family’s legacy in the entertainment industry.

 

Us when it’s almost time for #KUWTK.👆Don’t miss an all-new episode TONIGHT at 9|8c, only on E!

A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on

According to Radar Online, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently setting up a game plan for the younger members of the family.

Apparently, the family is planning to cash in on all their kids, especially with the rumored babies on the way.

The webloid also stated that the Kardashian-Jenners are brainstorming on ‘how they’re going to brand the children.’

There were also claims that Kris is pushing to create a ‘group brand’ instead of separate ones.

Kris is allegedly convincing her children that it’s a good idea to put all the kids together in one brand.

‘Kris said they’ve been in it together since day one so she thinks it’s a good idea to combine the kids,’ said an insider.

But it looks like Kris will have a hard time putting all her grandchildren together because not everyone thinks that this is the best idea.

Radar Online said that Kylie, who is rumored to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, ‘doesn’t want territories to be crossed.’

There were claims that Ky has been ‘annoyed’ that her successful makeup line is now being linked with Kim’s KKW Beauty and she doesn’t want the same thing to happen to her child.

 

Style. Class. Momager. Leave a ❤️ to wish @KrisJenner a happy birthday! #KUWTK

A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on

Khloe, on the other hand, didn’t want her upcoming baby involved in the so-called game plan but it seems that she was eventually convinced by Kris, according to sources.

Rumors say that Kris ‘basically guilt-tripped’ her daughter saying, ‘how she could do that to her child — this is their legacy!’

Advertisement

On the other hand, the family has no plans on making Rob Kardashian’s Dream a part of the project. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn’t want Blac Chyna ‘to have a piece of pie’ and decided just to exclude Dream.

Post Views: 1,018

Read more about kris jenner rob kardashian the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Kardashian Shows Her All-White Thanksgiving Table; She Is Hiding Her Baby Bump Under PJs
11/25/2017
Kylie Jenner Hosted A Pink-Themed Family Thanksgiving At Home – Is She Teasing A Baby Girl Again?
11/25/2017
Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Plans To Quit ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ After Giving Birth — Mom Kris Jenner Is Not Happy
11/24/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

JP
11/25/2017 at 9:23 am
Reply

Kris is literally playing g the role of a madame. Pimping out her willing kids is pathetic.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *