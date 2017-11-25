The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Allegedly Prepares A Plan To Brand Their Kids…Except For One

It seems that Kris Jenner is already planning for the family’s future and this involves the younger generation of the clan, according to the latest rumors. Radar Online reported that Kris is keen on continuing the family’s legacy in the entertainment industry.

Us when it’s almost time for #KUWTK.👆Don’t miss an all-new episode TONIGHT at 9|8c, only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

According to Radar Online, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently setting up a game plan for the younger members of the family.

Apparently, the family is planning to cash in on all their kids, especially with the rumored babies on the way.

The webloid also stated that the Kardashian-Jenners are brainstorming on ‘how they’re going to brand the children.’

There were also claims that Kris is pushing to create a ‘group brand’ instead of separate ones.

Kris is allegedly convincing her children that it’s a good idea to put all the kids together in one brand.

‘Kris said they’ve been in it together since day one so she thinks it’s a good idea to combine the kids,’ said an insider.

But it looks like Kris will have a hard time putting all her grandchildren together because not everyone thinks that this is the best idea.

Radar Online said that Kylie, who is rumored to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, ‘doesn’t want territories to be crossed.’

There were claims that Ky has been ‘annoyed’ that her successful makeup line is now being linked with Kim’s KKW Beauty and she doesn’t want the same thing to happen to her child.

Style. Class. Momager. Leave a ❤️ to wish @KrisJenner a happy birthday! #KUWTK A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Khloe, on the other hand, didn’t want her upcoming baby involved in the so-called game plan but it seems that she was eventually convinced by Kris, according to sources.

Rumors say that Kris ‘basically guilt-tripped’ her daughter saying, ‘how she could do that to her child — this is their legacy!’

On the other hand, the family has no plans on making Rob Kardashian’s Dream a part of the project. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn’t want Blac Chyna ‘to have a piece of pie’ and decided just to exclude Dream.