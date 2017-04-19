FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

The Kardashian Family Is Upset Over Caitlyn Jenner’s New Memoir

Todd Malm Posted On 04/19/2017
Caitlyn Jenner In Time MagazineSource: TimeMagazine.com

Caitlyn’s new memoir is bringing out the critics!

Sources have indicated the Kardashian family is becoming increasingly upset with the Olympian star. An insider revealed Kris Jenner read an advance copy of her former husband’s new memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, which hits shelves on April 25th.

The family is allegedly upset with the contents of the book which Caitlyn didn’t discuss with the Kardashians before publishing. According to a friend close to Caitlyn, Kris “made her suppress her true self.”

The source said, “Cait’s talking about the family but didn’t speak to them first, just like she did with the Vanity Fair interview. They’re tired of being caught off guard.”

The Kardashian family want Jenner to be happy and honest about her experience, but she should also be sensitive to how Kris feels.

According to the insider, Khloé is getting sick of the passive aggressive attacks levied against them.

The source said, “Khloé doesn’t identify with this person who seems to have stopped caring for the family.”

A friend of the former Olympian said despite the allegations of her not caring; she does still love the Kardashian family.

Caitlyn’s new memoir has been a hot topic in recent news. Sources have indicated that her new book can be vindictive at times, pointing out the flaws in her interactions with other celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres who, according to Caitlyn, took her words out of context and made her look bad during a conversation on Howard Stern’s show.

Caitlyn was in Malibu this morning, spotted grabbing a coffee alone again and some fans are speculating that maybe this time is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. The relationship between Caitlyn and her family may become increasingly strained.

Lynda Barrett
04/19/2017 at 7:01 pm
It’s time. It’s time to Boycott any way of contributing to KUWTK MONEY. Your money.Do no watch their show, purchase anything with their name on it, Buy anything that used any Kardashian for advertising producrs such as Carl’s Jr. One commercial has been pulled on one of the yoynger children. Bad taste!! Boycott!!
Boycott!!


Lynda Barrett
04/19/2017 at 6:52 pm
From watching the KUWTK FROM ITS INCEPTION. Bruce was always looking on, watching, never really part of the family. Kris, taking away Bruce’s Credit Card, while she spent millions on houses and furnishings and clothing. He earned his own money, not allowed to touch. while Kris worth is 150 million. She yses her daughters for gratification for hetself. She cares about her self. Bruce no longer included in all the seperatw lives of the splintering families obtaining their own million $ homes, and carees. Bruce selflessly went on his own too. Unfortunately, he talked about everything that occurred as he sat and just watched all his clan go about their business. But, it was not his clan, Kris made sure of rhat bc she knew who he really was and wanted to stifle Bruce. Can only hold so much in before the explosion of Caitlin Jenner. And all you ‘fans’ help make this ‘family’ rich. You foolish, foolish ordinary people. You, made a monster, and it has fizzled out. Oh my, what will they do, without the ordinary peoples money. Hmmm. Reminds me of the Queen of England. Oh my, my,my….


