Home » Entertainment

The Kardashian Christmas Card This Year Allegedly Features Khloe’s Baby Bump But Not Kylie’s – Here’s Why!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/13/2017
Khloe-KardashianSource: billboard.com

According to new reports, Khloe’s baby bump is set to be revealed on the annual Kardashian Christmas card! However, her sister Kylie Jenner will not put her belly on display as well.

One insider has revealed that Khloe enjoys her much awaited first pregnancy and is not afraid to flaunt her changing body.

The same thing cannot be said about Kylie, however, who is apparently horrified of the weight gain and would rather hide the changes she is going through.

‘Khloe’s hugely pregnant and is wearing baggy sweatshirts all the time in public, but privately she is super proud of her belly. Khloe looks great, really happy during her pregnancy. But, Kylie has been the total opposite. She is hiding out. She really does not do much at all. She is so used to posting sexy selfies that she does not know what to do with herself,’ the source dished.

Even though neither of the sisters has confirmed their alleged pregnancies, Khloe has been caught by the paparazzi out and about seemingly sporting a belly quite a few times, but Kylie has made close to no public appearances.

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott are reportedly expecting a baby girl!

Do you think both sisters are pregnant?

Read more about khloe kardashian kylie jenner kuwk the kardashians

