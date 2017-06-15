The Jury At Bill Cosby’s Trial Can’t Come To A Decision!

Bill Cosby, the comedian who was once known as America’s family man and role model, is currently awaiting the decision of the jury regarding his highly publicized rape case.

After thirty hours of deliberations and investigating, the jurors at the sexual assault trial said today, on Thursday, they are deadlocked and cannot come to a consensus on the case.

The jury of seven men and five women started discussing the closing thoughts of the affair on Monday night.

Just a quick recap: Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women, notably Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

If the former comedian is convicted, Cosby could face a maximum of thirty years in prison. He hasn’t testified at the trial yet.

The jury’s foreman said, in a note to Judge Steven O’Neill, “we cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts.”

According to sources, Bill, 79, couldn’t stop smiling at the news.

His attorney indicated he would like to motion for a mistrial, but the judge told him “not at this time.”

The jury was told to go back to deliberating amongst each other and try and reach a consensus.

Andrea isn’t the only woman allegedly victimized by Bill Cosby.

More than fifty women have accused the comedian and former Cosby Show star of sexual misconduct, however, her allegations are the only ones to result in criminal charges.

There were fans and protestors outside of the courthouse, with some of them protesting the news and others hugging one another in happiness. Considering the allegations of Andrea Constand are the only ones that have brought criminal charges, it is unlikely the court will come to the conclusion that he’s guilty. What do our readers think? Will the jury decide the former Cosby Show star will go to prison?