The Internet Goes Wild After Justin Bieber Spills Water on His Sweatpants

Justin Bieber was the subject of many jokes this week after the pop star was spotted out in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday with a giant wet spot on his sweatpants.

Later, when everybody saw the pictures, he explained the embarrassing situation on Twitter, and the 22-years old singer didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

The “Sorry” singer was wearing glasses, red-and-gray kicks and a light-wash denim jacket, all “matched” with his soaked sweatpants. People started asking questions, but Justin quickly told the whole story, one not as dramatic as you would think.

He tweeted that the stain on his sensible area was water from some flowers he received from someone and had in the car. Justin added that the whole situation didn’t bother him and he’s glad that people got a good laugh.

With a welcomed sense of humor, Bieber shared a fan-created meme, which pictured Justin’s pic side-by-side with a photo of Adam Sandler from Billy Madison. Of course, with a caption on the snap saying “You ain’t cool… unless you pee your pants”. Hilarious!

Another funny thing was the reactions of some Beliebers. One wrote “Was it cold water?”, making a reference to Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” song, which features Bieber’s voice.

The whole flowers incident grew jealousy with some fans, as one of them was more than curious about who gave him such a gift. “Hold up…. who gave us flowers babe?”, wrote the girl on Twitter.

Some other chick became a little bit too obscene when she tweeted “yeah about your di*k area,” alongside a picture that had the message “insert here.” And we’re pretty sure that she wasn’t talking about a coin.

All in all, everybody had a good time, and we’re glad to see that Justin has such a great sense of humor.