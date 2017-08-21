FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Politics

The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Who Was Staring At The Solar Eclipse

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/21/2017
Donald TrumpSource: BusinessInsider.com

Everyone heard the news not to stare at the solar eclipse, but Donald Trump apparently didn’t care one bit. Social media is having a ball with making fun of the President for not heeding the “experts'” advice to not look at the astrological anomaly.

In Trump’s short time as the President, Donald has become a punching bag for pretty much everything you could imagine.

Today proved to be no different, as many people on Twitter used their voices to make fun of the tumultuous political figure.

According to the medical and scientific community, a person is not supposed to stare at the sun at all because it could cause permanent eye damage.

Everyone’s mother was texting them today with the message, “don’t look at the sun today honey, you’ll go blind!”

Allegedly, doctors claim to look at the eclipsed sun for even a few seconds could destroy your visual capacity.

Dr. Christopher Quinn, president of the American Optometric Association, said to the New York Times, “It can range from blurry vision to absolute permanent vision loss.”

In a report from NASA, the organization responsible for all-things-space in America claimed it is unsafe to look at the sun, except during periods of a total phase of a solar eclipse.

The only way it’s safe to look at the sun is with special glasses that block the harmful UV rays.

So what did the people of Twitter have to say about the President for looking at the giant star in the sky? One person wrote, “I wish someone would look at me the way Donald Trump stares at the eclipse.” You can see the tweet above.

