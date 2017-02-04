The Iconic Kim Kardashian Booty is Gone! Did She Remove Her Implants?

The iconic Kardashian booty is gone!

During her trip to Costa Rica, Kim Kardashian showed off her body and now, looking the pictures taken during the tropical vacation, plastic surgeons think the reality TV star has removed her butt implants, opting for a more natural look.

Kardashian’s butt is half of what it used to be!

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Michael K. Obeng, MD said that “Yes Kim K. appears to have had her implants removed. It’s evident by the lack of fullness and roundness of her buttocks, not to mention the sagginess of the lower pole of her buttocks,”

NYC Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman, agreed with his West Coast colleague. “Kim’s butt looks smaller,” he stated.

Dr. Schulman also added that Kim might have actually undergone liposuction as well, all with the end goal of getting a smaller butt.

“Kim may have had fat removed from her butt via liposuction,” said Dr. Schulman.

“It is also possible that weight loss, and not a surgical intervention, is the reason for her slimmed butt.”

America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn, believes that Kardashan’s smaller booty might also be a natural result of weight loss.

“It appears that Kim may have had her buttocks reduced,” Dr. Youn said.

“It’s also definitely possible that her buttocks have gotten smaller due to weight loss, liposuction, or even a combination of both. A little liposuction of the buttocks can make a backside go from massive to just plain big in as short as a couple of weeks!”

Double Board Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder also agreed that Kim Kardashian definitely did something to change the shape of her lower body.

“It does appear that Kim Kardashian’s backside is smaller than it used to be. She may have undergone liposuction with a butt lift, or removal/re-positioning of gluteal implants,” Dr. Sunder added.