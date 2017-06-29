FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Movies

‘The House’ Married Couple Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler ‘Can’t Stand Each Other’ In Real Life!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/29/2017
will ferrell amy poehlerSource: vanityfair.com

It turns out that the competitive comedians are at odds on the set of their new movie. Even though Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are always all smiles during their promotions for the upcoming romantic comedy The House, insiders have revealed that behind the cameras, the stars are feuding.

According to a source on the set, the reason why they wrapped up the film in less than four weeks was that they simply cannot stand each other!

Ferrell and Poehler have always tried to upstage one another on Saturday Night Live, and it looks like their extreme competitiveness has carried on to their blooming movie careers.

‘They play a suburban couple who open an illegal casino in their basement, but any on-screen affection between their characters is acting at the highest level. They were always very competitive with each other, even after 20 years. They agreed to work 20-hour days to make the film together as quickly as possible, and hardly ever spoke to each other when the cameras were not rolling.’

In the film, the two comedians play a couple who cannot afford to send their daughter to college and it looks like pretending to be happily married was Oscar-worthy acting considering they are not even friends!

For the time being, Ferrell and Poehler have been promoting the upcoming rom-com, but the source assures us they cannot wait for it to be all over.

Paramount has instructed them to play nice on TV and the red carpet.

The irony of it all is the fact that the movie has been getting good reviews from early screenings which means that if it does as well as expected, they will be forced to pair up again for a sequel.

Does knowing about the animosities between the leads make you want to skip on the movie or will you still watch it?

Read more about will ferrell amy poehler The House

