‘The Hills’ Star Lo Bosworth Battling “Crippling” Depression

Recently, former star of The Hills, Lo Bosworth has taken to her personal blog to talk about her struggle with depression and anxiety – problems that have been affecting her life negatively for over a year now.

The 30 years old blonde beauty wrote about her experience with depression in the form of a very emotional story on her The Lo Down blog.

The fitting title of the entry was, “The Great Depression,” and she also added a YouTube video to it.

“2016 wasn’t only just the worst year ever, it was also the year I turned 30, founded my own feminine wellness company [Love Wellness], and brought an amazing puppy home. So not all bad,” she wrote on a positive note but chose to focus on the not so happy parts of the years.

“Light does find way of shining through the darkness. And what is the darkness I’m referring to? Crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months.”

As fans already know, The Hills had its final season back in 2010 and in 2015, revealed that she was “feeling off” with a “racing mind, impulsive behavior, insomnia.”

It was only the beginning of her nightmare. The following year the woman tried therapy and anti-depressants but it did little to improve her mental state.

“I feel OK for moments of time, and then plunge back into the darkness again and again.”

“Up and down, up and down. Tears, moments of extreme highs, confusion about why you don’t feel completely back on your feet after the standard 4-6 weeks of allowing the meds to ‘kick in,” the star explained.

“I wouldn’t wish my 2016 on my worst enemy!”

After struggling for over a year, the doctors recommended that she tests her vitamin levels and so she discovered she had severe deficiencies of Vitamins B12 and D.

Now Bosworth is on a daily regimen of vitamins and her mental health is back to normal.