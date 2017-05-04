The Grudge Between Drake and Meek Mill Squashed Once and For All?

The beef between the pop music mogul Drake and MMG’s rapper Meek Mill seems pretty far-fetched as two years have already passed without the two of them even thinking about reconciliation.

Advertisement

Despite the popular belief originating straight from Drizzy’s February statement regarding Meek, Rick Ross came along and credited himself as the peace bringer between the two.

He’s been bragging around with the fact that he managed to make them sign off on a peace treat, so to speak.

Rozay, during a talk with Hovain Hylton, the host of Best Seat in the House, remembered his encounter with Drake and said that he remained mum regarding his beef with Meek due to Drake’s Birdman-led label house, Cash Money.

He admitted that if Drake had been with anybody else’s camp and not the Cash Money, maybe he had been more vocal about the whole thing.

He continued shouting out to Rap-A-Lot J.Prince for the arrangement of the meet up between Rozay and Drizzy, a meeting that he has previously discussed in March.

Back then there wasn’t any negativity associated with their conversation. But, their minds were on the money and their focus was aiming in only one direction – figuring out an understanding on how to touch nine figures.

The More Life creator doesn’t see things the same way, and it’s no wonder, considering his earlier address to the whole grudge thing.

He revealed the fact that the beef did indeed take an emotional toll on him, despite still coming out on top.

This way, he practically confirmed that he’s never even considering to return to a friendship with the Dreamcatchers rapper.

Advertisement

Rick Ross claims that he just wanted that all of them sit down and talk things through, maybe even reaching an understanding. Only time will tell if he managed in fixing things up.