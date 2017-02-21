The ‘Good Fight’ Is Promising But Can It Fill The Hole Left By ‘The Good Wife’?

The Good Fight premiered on CBS Sunday night and fans of its predecessor, The Good Wife, had a lot to be happy about. The new series that will move to the streaming platform, CBS All Access, for the upcoming episodes, has some elements from the original series. The spinoff was put together by the same team (Michelle King and Robert King) and kept the liberal touch that made the brand very popular in some circles.

The political overtone is particularly pronounced in the opening scene when a distraught Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is shown alone in the dark watching the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th U.S president. As she dusts herself off, it seems that The Good Fight is sending a message to the left, it is time to get back in the game.

Diane’s character takes center stage in the new series with some help from Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), who was also part of The Good Wife. The arrival of Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) as a new idealistic young lawyer gives a fresh edge to the show.

Maia is in a relationship with Amy Breslin (Helene Yorke). In the beginning, all seems to be going well for her. However, when it is discovered that her father was running a Ponzi scheme, her family loses all of its privileges.

Diane, who was planning to retire also lost her money in this incident, and is forced to go back to work. Initially, she has a hard time landing a new job because her name is tarnished.

The Good Fight is promising, and although the ratings for the premiere were not great, it could develop in a cult following like The Good Wife.