The Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Slammed For Allegedly Using Racial Slur!

Sophie Turner is under attack on social media for an Instagram video! The Game of Thrones star released a statement denying that she used the N-word in a video that was shared with her friend, fitness guru Brendan Fallis, in his Instagram story.

Advertisement

In the video, Turner, who is currently dating DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, appears alongside her man and says some “inappropriate” things into the camera.

Game of Thrones #SophieTurner is under fire for this video with #JoeJonas A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 9, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Some people have claimed the Game Of Thrones star said, “what’s up, ni–a.” The 21-year-old has since responded to the social media war with an official statement denying the accusations.

The 21-year-old has since responded to the social media war with an official statement denying the accusations.

“I used the word, “motherfu-kers” in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested,” she said in a statement to E! News.

She went on to say she is incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and she wants to make it clear she would never use such an “abhorrent” word.

The story has caused a full-on debate on social media, with fans trying to make out what Turner actually said.

One fan said, “sophie turner, a Caucasian, said the n word in a video while joe jonas, another Caucasian, laughed about it?

sophie turner, a Caucasian, said the n word in a video while joe jonas, another Caucasian, laughed about it? pic.twitter.com/36T3acAumb — m (@jeonromantics) May 9, 2017

Another sarcastically remarked, “sophie turner said the n-word. she’s dead to me now.”

sophie turner said the n word. she's dead to me now — n (@Noora95s) May 9, 2017

One fan slammed the actress, “what i hate most about this is how comfortable Sophie Turner was saying the N word, like zero flinch.”

what i hate most about this is how comfortable Sophie Turner was saying the N word, like zero flinch https://t.co/hZg7k9D3P2 — yasmin (@zarasgIory) May 9, 2017

Another fan backed the Game Of Thrones star by saying, “Everyone upset about Sophie Turner using the N-word needs to be equally upset when their non-black friends & street randoms use it as well.”

https://twitter.com/damonthrones/status/861981687403737091

Advertisement

What do our readers at Celebrity Insider think of this?