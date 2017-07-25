The Game Gives His Two Cents On The Usher Scandal

As CI readers know, social media has been crazy ever since Usher allegedly gave a woman herpes and settled a $1.1 million lawsuit with her. If that isn’t bad enough, another woman came out to sue Usher for exposing her to the illness without telling her he was infected.

Lisa Bloom – a celebrity attorney – spoke out on Twitter saying women had approached her and she was committed to “defending the rights of women.”

However, if you ask the Game, everyone should mind their own business.

And maybe he’s right because everyone has their skeletons in the closet.

On July 25th, the rapper who hails from Compton wrote in the comments section of Instagram to let everyone know their business should be to mind their own affairs.

He wrote, “Stop tryna tear n****s down with all this maybe bogus s**t,” he wrote on Instagram. “Jane Doe this, Jane Doe that. A week ago everybody were Usher fans, now because of a health condition he may or may not have, f**k Usher, stay away from him. His wife should’ve done this, etc.”

The “Jesus Piece” rapper pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation, considering there’s a good chance a lot of the social media haters don’t even have their own hygiene attended too.

He wrote, “Half the people commenting in here ain’t even took a shower or brush they teeth this morning yet & got dirty d**ks & fish market smellin’ vaginas tryna weigh in on somebody else’s life. Foh & let this man live bruh.”

Usher has not spoken on the situation as of yet, but seeing how another woman is suing him for $20 million for allegedly contracting the virus from him, it’s only a matter of time before the public gets a statement.The Game isn’t the only person to speak out in defense of Usher, as Joe Budden came out to defend the R & B legend as well.