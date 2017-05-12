The Game Buys Lonzo Ball Pricey Sneakers, Dumps Michael Jordan Who Does Not Support His Community, He Says

The Game is making waves after he announced that he is spending thousands of dollars to buy Lonzo Ball’s sneakers instead of Michael Jordan’s who many believe does not support the black community.

Advertisement

This week, via his Instagram page, the California-based rapper shared an image of a $2,000 purchase he has recently made for his son and his friends.

The rapper bought several shoes from Big Baller Brand ZO2: Prime sneakers which belong to the controversial Ball family including LaVar and Lonzo.

The proud father explained that he got a pair of $495 black and gold kicks for his son because he wanted to support Ball whom he sees as a young black entrepreneur and an athlete determined to compete with big names like Nike and Adidas.

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, advised people to follow in his footsteps and show love to African-Americans who are trying to launch their own companies.

The “Street Kings” actor wrote: “Funny how ni**as will go & buy Gucci flip flops for $300-400 with no complaints but then complain & bitch when a kid & his family is making a name for themselves & trying to grow their own brand……”

The “It’s Okay (One Blood)” artist echoed the claims made by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who said that “Jordan chose shoes over human rights,” is not involved in his community, and has failed to be an activist.

The “California Vacation” rapper stated: “I also think about all these $500 duplicate Jordans ni**as out here going broke & dying over just trying to keep up with Jones’s…. While MJ, as much as I love & support him & his legacy ain’t really ever did much for the black community other then tax our mothaf*ckin’ ass for the same shoes over & over as well as charge these kids parents hella money to get in these camps.”

Some people including Shaquille O’Neal say the shoes are too expensive which prompted the controversial LaVar Ball to give them a piece of his mind.

He said: “That shoe is symbolic already on the fact that he’s coming in with his own brand. Nobody’s ever done that. So if I sell 50 shoes, who cares? It’s a family thing. It’s for the family, I make them all for Lonzo. Lonzo has his own shoe.”

Advertisement

Chad Ochocinco and Slim Thug have joined The Game to show the Ball family some love in their endeavor.