The Fight Between Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Over Rings That Reportedly Almost Tore Them Apart

Do you remember when Miley Cyrus got Liam Hemsworth that promise ring in early August? It turns out that the leading man was not feeling the jewelry and this nearly ended their relationship!

Usually, a piece of jewelry brings a couple closer, but in the case of Miley and Liam, a ring almost brought their romance to an end.

Whatever A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:53am PST

In case you didn’t know, we will remind you of how things happened.

In early August, Liam was spotted wearing a band on his wedding ring that has fans convinced that he and his girlfriend had tied the knot in secret.

Well, they hadn’t said their vows, but the pair had definitely taken a step in that direction with a promise ring.

And, according to sources with Life & Style, Liam didn’t want to wear the ring at first!

‘She pushed him and pushed him to wear the ring, and she finally lost her temper and was screaming at him furiously,’ the source shared regarding the disagreement.

‘The fight was one of the worst they’ve ever had. She refused to talk to him for almost two full days after that. They were both convinced their relationship could be over.’

It seems that finally Liam apologized and agreed to wear the ring and Miley also began wearing her own ring after a while. Maybe her ring was a makeup gift, who knows?

Things have turned around lately. Miley and Liam are happy, and everything’s going fine for now.

Happy valentines 🌹 A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Although they aren’t quite ready to exchange vows, we hear that they’ve discussed how they want that special day to go! Wow, great news!

‘They have so many great ideas for wedding venues, from the beaches of Malibu to the shores of Australia, they know when the time is right they will throw an epic wedding party for their friends and family,’ according to an insider.

‘But for now, their focus will be on keeping each other happy and continuing to kick a** in their careers which keep them super busy.’ Their fans can’t wait to see these two getting married!