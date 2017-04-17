The Fate Of The Furious Destroys At The Box Office – Breaking Records Worldwide!

As Celebrity Insider readers know, The Fate Of The Furious was predicted to have an extraordinary performance at the box office this weekend. When the new film hit theaters this Friday on the 14th of April, it finished with the biggest global opening in history, pulling in $532 million!

The eighth and final installment of the series beat 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which raked in a staggering $529 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The Fate of The Furious film had the benefit of opening in China as well, which is the world’s second-largest movie market. The Star Wars film didn’t arrive in China until a month after its December 18th, 2015 release.

After the production had debuted in theaters, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He said, “biggest global box office opening of all time and the most fun, get the job done, [email protected] talking character I’ve ever played.” The actor and former wrestler said “thank you” to all of his fans.

Johnson described his creative process when working on a movie.

“I’ve learned over the years that anytime success comes along I always pause and ask the critical questions. What’s the next move? What’s the best move? What’s the smart move that gives the people what they want?” he said.

“Then my mind drifts to what size off road tires I should put on my next pickup truck. You know, the important stuff.”

Tabloid magazines and gossip websites reported earlier Vin Diesel and The Rock were feuding on the set of the mega-successful film. The two men said their altercation was greatly over exaggerated and they love working with one another.

The actor said he was “grateful and thrilled you guys love the movie! Now the internal dialogue and business strategy begins.”