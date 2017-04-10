‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Combines Old Faces With Hot Perspectives

With new names on the cast list, the eighth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise is set to break the box office again. The Fate of the Furious will be the first film without Paul Walker since 2006’s Tokyo Drift and is interesting to see how the fans will cope with the actor’s absence.

The Fate of the Furious trilogy is on the horizon, prepared to change things up. After actor Paul Walker had died midway through filming Furious 7, some fans thought the franchise would have no future, but the rest of the beloved cast fought to keep the franchise’s success rate up, and they brought reinforcements.

Actors Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris are all back, with a few returning actors from Furious 7, Kurt Russell, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jason Statham.

The new “kids on the block” are Charlize Theron, with her mysterious villain character, Cipher, Scott Eastwood, playing a government agent role, and Helen Mirren, whose part has not yet been revealed.

Vin Diesel spoke about the new cast during an event at CinemaCon and said that this is the beginning of a new trilogy.

Considering the fact that Dom, the character that the 49-years old actor has played since the original The Fast and the Furious has now turned against his own family, we can honestly say that The Fate of the Furious has also turned the franchise in an entirely new direction.

Director F. Gary Gray also expressed his opinion about the movie, revealing that this turn was actually his idea, with Dom going rogue. He felt that it helps bring something new to the franchise.

Advertisement

Since The Fate of the Furious is expected to be a real blockbuster, Gray probably got the idea right!