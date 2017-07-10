The Family Of Nelsan Ellis Reveals His Cause Of Death

In a statement by The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed by the family of the deceased actor through his manager, Emily Gerson Saines, that Nelsan Ellis died from heart failure due to alcohol withdrawal complications.

It’s a sad day for the fans of True Blood.

Ellis played the fan-favorite Lafayette Reynolds on the hit HBO drama, and he struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years.

The 39-year-old, unfortunately, struggled with drug addiction until it ultimately caused his death.

The family released a statement by Saines to the publication that detailed the painful moments which led up to his passing in hopes to deter others from getting involved with drugs and alcohol.

The statement reads, “Nelsan’s father bravely agreed for me to share the circumstances of Nelsan’s heart failure. He suffered from drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many times in rehab, Nelsan attempted to quit alcohol on his own.”

“According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, and his kidneys shut down. His liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his heart raced out of control.”

The statement finished by detailing what happened in his final moments in the hospital.

“On the morning of Saturday, July 8th, just four days after his treatment in Woodhull Hospital, Nelsan was pronounced dead. He was a gentle, generous, and kind soul.”

Advertisement

The man was ashamed of his addiction and rarely talked about it with his friends. His family, however, wants his death to teach others about the dangers of addiction. We send out our condolences to the Ellis family as well as his fans.