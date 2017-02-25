The Fam Is Worried! Inside Kim Kardashian’s Extreme Weight Loss Program

Recently, Kim Kardashian revealed that she is just “7 pounds away” from her ideal weight.

Advertisement

However, according to reports, the reality TV star is not going to stop losing weight even upon reaching her goal.

Now, her family members and close friends are simply terrified of her extreme weight loss plan she has decided to follow no matter what – even if it is putting her health and even life in danger!

As fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are aware of, Kim has struggled with her weight many times, especially because of her pregnancies. After giving birth to North West she did manage to shed the pounds only to gain all that weight back when she had Saint.

In the end, somehow, the Kardashian still always manages to look stunning. What is her secret?

She has been using the famous Atkins diet. The diet plus a lot of physical exercises coupled with frequent visits to the sauna are the methods that gave results.

New KIMOJI Merch available for just the weekend! Go to KimKardashianWest.com or my app to get it! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 19, 2016 at 2:48pm PDT

Despite Kim’s statement regarding her weight loss methods, one source claimed that she is, in fact, “full of it!”

Pre photo shoot fittings A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 7, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

“Kim’s idea of dieting is basically starving herself!” said the insider.

“She is so obsessed with being skinny right now and says she is doing Atkins, but her family says that she is not following their plan perfectly.”

#TBT Hamptons A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

Furthermore, Kim has also been getting cool-sculpting procedures and “is undergoing non-evasive liposuction regularly now.”

Either way, many people think Kim Kardashian needs to lose a lot more than just 7 pounds but if the methods used are so extreme is it even worth it?

Advertisement

Let us know what you think in the comment section down below.