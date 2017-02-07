The Ever Dashing Tom Hardy Takes Hollywood by Storm!

The English-born actor is becoming the new “It” man in Hollywood. With his already growing credentials, he is adding a slew of big time roles to his filmography this upcoming year. He went from minor parts on T.V. shows to being the top-grossing star in the movies. He is not just a typical Hollywood hunk getting parts based on his looks alone, his arsenal of talents includes theater acting as well.

Advertisement

He made his debut in “Black Hawk Down” and then went on to act in several other big-ticket movies.

In “Warrior” his physical transformation was noticeable enough to make him stand out as an actor that has the discipline to take a role and make it his own.

He created the character of ‘Bane’ in “Dark Knight Rises,” and it would have been hard to imagine anyone else in that role.

This year he debuted his show “Taboo” on FX where he is not only the star but also a producer. It is a dark and captivating show about a mysterious man named James Delaney who has many fascinating secrets with every episode revealing new premonitions about his character.

This year he is set to act in “Star Wars Episode VIII” as a storm trooper. He will reprise his role of ‘Max’ in “Mad Max Wasteland.” He is set to play ‘Al Capone’ in “Cicero” which will depict Capone’s rise to be one of America’s most notorious gangsters. He will take the task of portraying Elton John in the movie “Rocket Man.”

By the way, did you know that in 2015 he was named one of the 50 best-dressed men in GQ magazine?

Advertisement

With his many talents and acting accreditations, the name Tom Hardy is destined to go down the Hollywood books as being one of the best actors in history with a future that holds many more prominent awards. If this upcoming year is a sign of what is to come, Tom Hardy is going to take over Hollywood by storm.