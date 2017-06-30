The Estate Of The Notorious B.I.G. Refuses To Accept Kylie And Kendall’s Apology For Misusing Biggie’s Image!

Hold up! Kylie and Kendall aren’t off the hook yet! As Celebrity Insider readers know, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s stars recently released a new line of t-shirts, and many people aren’t happy about it!

After a hasty apology, Kendall and Kylie are under attack from the estate of the infamous rapper, Biggie Smalls (The Notorious B.I.G.), who may be going after the 21-year-old model and 19-year-old makeup maven in a court of law.

After the attorney of the Wallace estate – aka Biggie Smalls – issued a “cease and desist” order against the social media stars, they issued a formal response to the divas.

The declaration released by the estate sounded menacing to say the least!

The statement read, “while we appreciate that the Jenner’s have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

The incident began on Wednesday, when the reality stars announced their new merchandise through their joint Instagram channel, “kendallandkylie.”

The price for the t-shirts is $125 per item, and they immediately were the target of social media criticism, for not only mis-using the likeness of cultural icons, but for egregiously overcharging for the products.

The mother of Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace, posted a photo attacking the use of Biggie’s image shortly after the merchandise was released.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

In her post, it said, “this product has no affiliation to The Notorious B.I.G. Estate.”

She went on to write, “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this.”

“The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me.”

Advertisement

Voletta continued her tirade against the young girls by defending the legend of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. She slammed the designs as exploitative and disrespectful to both men in question. Today’s statement from the mother of the legendary rapper shows that the Jenners aren’t in the clear yet.